Most Chinese e-com platform users in S. Korea dissatisfied with service: Poll

Most South Korean users of recently burgeoning Chinese e-commerce platforms were dissatisfied with various aspects of their services despite their competitive pricing, a poll showed on Monday.

In the poll conducted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently on 800 consumers with experience using either AliExpress, Temu or Shein in the past year, 80.9 per cent said they have experienced dissatisfaction with the services, reports Yonhap news agency.

Delay in delivery was cited as the biggest point of dissatisfaction, at 59 percent, followed by poor quality of received products, product defects and excessive advertising, at 49.6 per cent, 36.6 per cent and 33.5 per cent, respectively. Respondents were asked to give multiple answers.

As for methods of dealing with issues, 56.4 per cent said they filed complaints with the respective platforms, while 39.9 per cent said they did not take any particular action.

Of those who did not take measures, 56.6 per cent said they had already considered the possibility of experiencing poor satisfaction in the first place, while 54.3 per cent said they expected the process to be cumbersome and complicated.