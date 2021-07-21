Wuhan, the capital of central China’s Hubei Province once hard hit by Covid-19, has administered over 17.1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the municipal health commission.

Starting from March 12 this year, Wuhan began to roll out free Covid-19 vaccination for people aged between 18 and 59, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The city started ramping up its vaccination efforts to cover people aged 60 and above from March 23.

Local health authorities have set up a total of 336 vaccination sites to meet the vaccination demands, according to the commission.

So far, about 77.63 per cent of the city’s adult population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, said the commission.

Wuhan plans to extend the vaccination programme to minors aged between 12 and 17 next.