China slams US approval for $1.5b Taiwan arms sale, vows ‘countermeasures’

Beijing on Saturday slammed Washington’s approval of a potential US$1.1 billion (S$1.54 billion) sale of military arms to Taiwan, saying that the move jeopardises China’s ties with the Unites States and vowing to take countermeasures.

The Pentagon’s Defence Security Cooperation Agency on Friday announced the package, the largest in almost two years, which includes radar systems and missiles.

It will have to be approved by Congress, but that is virtually assured given bipartisan support for Taiwan.

Reiterating that Taiwan is an “inalienable part” of China, Beijing called on Washington to “immediately revoke” the arms sale.

“The United States interferes in China’s internal affairs and undermines China’s sovereignty and security interests by selling arms to the Taiwan region,” said Mr Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington.

He added that the arms sale will send the “wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces”, and severely jeopardise China-US relations and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

“China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary countermeasures in light of the development of the situation,” he said.

The arms package is the largest approved so far under the Biden administration, and includes US$665.4 million for contractor support to maintain and upgrade a Raytheon radar warning system, in operation since 2013, that would warn Taiwan about incoming threats.