China President Xi Jinping Reportedly Suffering From Cerebral Aneurysm

Chinese president Xi Jinping was hospitalised towards the end of 2021 as he was suffering from a cerebral aneurysm. The Chinese President as per reports avoided meeting foreign leaders until this February when he met foreign leaders who attended the Beijing Winter Olympics.

News agency ANI citing media reports said that Xi Jinping wants to be treated with traditional Chinese medicines rather than going for surgery.

There were speculations regarding Xi’s ill health since 2019 when during his visit to Rome it was seen that the Chinese leader was seen walking with a noticeable limp. On the same tour, when he was in Paris, Xi was seen taking help from officials touring with him while he was trying to sit down.

In October 2020, Xi’s delay in appearance at an event in Shenzhen, slow speech and his going on a coughing spree further created presumptions that he may be suffering from ill-health.

With his eyes set on the third term, the Chinese President has moved away from focusing on “common prosperity” and is instead slapping penalties on tech behemoths in an attempt to stabilize the battered economy.

In the run-up to the forthcoming 20th Party Congress, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is tactically moving away from its “common prosperity” policy as with the economic slowdown the country does not want to become a less desirable market for investors, as per reports.