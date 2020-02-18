The agreements and cooperation documents between China and the European Union (EU) will continue to apply to the UK during the Brexit transition period, according to the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday.

During a press briefing, spokesperson Geng Shuang said that agreements between the EU and other countries will continue to apply to the UK during the transition period from February 1 to December 31, 2020, which is a special arrangement between the UK and the EU.

China stands ready to work with the UK and the EU to move forward the work related to cooperation agreements in the transition period, he added.

Last month, the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to approve the Withdrawal Agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The vote was preceded by an emotional debate of the Members of the European Parliament, who bid farewell — sometimes with words of love and warmth — to Britain’s 41-year stay in the world’s largest trading bloc.

On January 23, the House of Commons (lower house of British parliament) overturned five amendments to the government’s Brexit bill made by the House of Lords (upper house), less than 10 days before Britain is set to exit from the European Union (EU).

(With inputs from agency)