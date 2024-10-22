China confirms pact with India to end military stand-off

China, on Tuesday, confirmed that it has reached an agreement with India on patrolling arrangements on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two countries.

Responding to questions on the pact announced by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian confirmed progress in talks with India on the border stalemate. ”China and India have maintained close communication through diplomatic and military channels regarding border-related issues. Currently, the two sides have reached a solution on the relevant matters, which China views positively. In the next phase, China will work with India to effectively implement the solution plan,” he stated.

Beijing’s response came nearly 24 hours after New Delhi announced that the pact would lead to disengagement and a resolution of the eastern Ladakh military stand-off between the two countries that began in April-May 2020.

The agreement between the two sides was announced on the eve of the BRICS Summit at Kazan in Russia which is also being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The agreement reached after marathon talks over the last two years between the two countries both at the diplomatic and the military levels has raised hopes of a meeting between Mr Modi and the Chinese leader on the margins of the summit.