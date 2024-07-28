Logo

Logo

# World

China: 8 killed after vehicle crashes into pedestrians in Hunan

The injured people have been sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

IANS | New Delhi | July 28, 2024 11:45 am

China: 8 killed after vehicle crashes into pedestrians in Hunan

Representation image (IANS)

Eight people were killed while five others were injured after a vehicle crashed into pedestrians in Changsha City, the capital of central China’s Hunan Province, in the wee hours of Saturday, the municipal public security bureau said.

The injured people have been sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the wounded, two are in serious condition, while three have suffered minor injuries.

Advertisement

The suspect has been identified as Su, aged 55, who is being questioned by the police.

An investigation into the case is underway. Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Pacific Outreach~I

I n the new geopolitical contestation and great power rivalry that has seen the United States and China pitched against each other in spreading their respective spheres of influence in various regions of the world, the smaller countries are exposed to their vulnerabilities when wooed either by strategic compulsions or economic doles.