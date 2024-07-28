China: 8 killed after vehicle crashes into pedestrians in Hunan

Eight people were killed while five others were injured after a vehicle crashed into pedestrians in Changsha City, the capital of central China’s Hunan Province, in the wee hours of Saturday, the municipal public security bureau said.

The injured people have been sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the wounded, two are in serious condition, while three have suffered minor injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Su, aged 55, who is being questioned by the police.

An investigation into the case is underway. Further details are awaited.