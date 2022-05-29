Centre allays apprehensions over Aadhaar sharing

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), on Sunday, clarified that the Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder.

The clarification comes in the wake of a press release dated May 27, 2022 by the Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI, which had advised the Aadhaar card holders not to give photocopy of Aadhaar card to anyone apprehending misuse of the same.

“It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organisation because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used,” the Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a statement on Sunday.

In view of the possibility of the “misinterpretation” of the press release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect, the statement said.

UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers, it said.