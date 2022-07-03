A central initiative to celebrate Bike rally at Bandel

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a central initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements, was observed today at Bandel railway station.

On the occasion a motorcycle rally of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Howrah division was flagged off on Saturday, by MLA Asit Mazumdar.

Rajiv Rathi, inspector RPF Bandel said, “We are performing various social welfare services as a part of the celebration. Ten riders on five motorcycles will proceed to Mogra-Burdwan-Champaran- Delhi, joining in the Independence Day celebrations in the Capital.

The official journey of Azadi ka Mahotsav commenced on 12 March, 2021 and will end on 15 August, 2023.