Canadian Senate Speaker Skips P20 Summit in India

Canada’s Senate Speaker, Raymonde Gagne, will not participate in the Presiding Officers’ Summit of Parliaments of G20 nations being held in India. The decision comes as a result of the strained diplomatic relations between Canada and India, which have soured in recent times.

Gagne had previously confirmed her attendance at the Parliament-20 meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. However, her absence has raised questions about whether Canada will have any representation at the event.

The specific reasons for Canada’s withdrawal from the P20 Summit are not yet public, leaving the circumstances surrounding Gagne’s decision uncertain. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had appointed her to the Senate back in 2016.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) on October 13, 2023, in New Delhi, marking a significant event. India is hosting this summit as part of its G20 Presidency, and it carries the overarching theme of “Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

The P20 Summit will see the participation of Speakers from Parliaments of G20 member countries as well as invitee nations. Of particular note, the Pan-African Parliament will make its debut appearance at the P20 Summit. This follows the African Union’s admission as a member of the G20 during the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit that took place on September 9-10, 2023.

In conclusion, Canadian Senate Speaker Raymonde Gagne’s absence from the P20 Summit underscores the current diplomatic tensions between Canada and India. While the reasons behind Canada’s non-attendance remain undisclosed, the P20 Summit takes on added significance as it convenes under India’s G20 Presidency.