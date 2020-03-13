Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday while assuring the public the Canadian prime minister is fine.

Canada’s leader and his 44-year-old wife announced that they were self-isolating while she was tested for coronavirus after a public event.

The PM office said in a statement, “Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive,” adding to that she would remain in isolation and her symptoms were mild.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms,” the statement said.

Taking to Twitter, Justin Trudeau said, ” I have some additional news to share this evening. Unfortunately, the results of Sophie’s COVID-19 test are positive. Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being. Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor.”

It follows several provinces in Canada — which so far has reported nearly 150 cases in six states, and one death — unveiling stricter measures to combat the spread of the virus while sporting events and entertainment galas were cancelled.

The PM would continue his duties, his office said and would address the country on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Coronavirus has claimed 1,016 lives in Italy, while at least 15,113 people are infected with the virus.

On Thursday, Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced that they have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus while filming in Australia.

According to the World Health Organization report, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus outside the Chinese mainland, the epicentre of the outbreak, has increased to 1,130.

The new toll as of Wednesday morning was an increase of 258 deaths from the previous day.

Over 110 countries and regions have reported 118,326 confirmed cases, including 37,371 cases outside China.

On Wednesday, WHO said that the COVID-19 outbreak can be characterized as a “pandemic” as the virus spreads increasingly worldwide.

UK MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department has also tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday that raised concerns about whether senior government figures have been infected.

More than 4,000 people have died and over 110,000 have been infected worldwide, with the majority in China, though daily infections are now growing at a much faster pace abroad.

The novel Coronavirus outbreak has caused alarm as it has crossed global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic.

(With inputs from agency)