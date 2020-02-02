Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is all set to visit Ethiopia, Senegal and Germany from February 6 to 14, according to the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday.

PM Trudeau will meet with leaders of the three countries. In Ethiopia, he will also meet with world leaders attending the 33rd African Union Summit, and “participate in side events focused on deepening our relationships with African countries,” the official said further in a statement.

The Canadian prime minister will attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany, the office added.

Earlier in the month, Trudeau spoke to US President Donald Trump over the phone and discussed the need for a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the Ukrainian plane crash, which killed 176 people including 63 Canadians.

In 2017, the first face to face meeting between Trudeau and Trump was the most important meeting for Canada in decades between leaders of the two neighbours.

Trudeau, 45, and Trump, 70, have vastly different outlooks on the world. Trudeau is a liberal who champions global trade and has welcomed 40,000 Syrian refugees.

Trump is a protectionist and his moves to restrict the entry of refugees and immigrants are expected to come up Monday. But Trudeau is expected to emphasise common economic interests.