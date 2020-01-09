Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the early hours of Wednesday spoke to US President Donald Trump over the phone according to the Canadian Prime Minister Office.

The two leaders discussed the need for a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the Ukrainian plane crash, which killed 176 people including 63 Canadians.

According to the PM Trudeau’s office, the two leaders also discussed the need for de-escalation and emphasized the importance of continuing support for stability in Iraq and the ongoing fight against Daesh (Islamic State).

Last Friday, President Trump had ordered the death of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps considered a hero in the country, in order to “stop a war,” not start one.

In the hours after the strike, the US reached out to Iran, with which it has had no direct diplomatic ties for decades.

They exchanged views on the situation in Iraq and next steps with respect to Iran and shared concerns for the safety of armed forces and diplomatic personnel serving in the region, and the limited impact of the Iranian missile attack on US bases in Iraq.

Both the leaders agreed to stay in touch and continue working alongside other members of the international community to promote security and stability in the region, the office added.

In 2017, the first face to face meeting between Trudeau and Trump was the most important meeting for Canada in decades between leaders of the two neighbours.

Trudeau, 45, and Trump, 70, have vastly different outlooks on the world. Trudeau is a liberal who champions global trade and has welcomed 40,000 Syrian refugees.

Trump is a protectionist and his moves to restrict the entry of refugees and immigrants are expected to come up Monday. But Trudeau is expected to emphasise common economic interests.