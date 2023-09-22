Canada: Winnipeg Police confirms death of gangster Sukhdool Singh

Winnipeg Police Service confirmed the death of gangster Sukhdool Singh Gill in Canada’s Winnipeg, saying that its homicide unit had identified the victim as Gill and his family members have been informed of his killing. The police has started conducting investigation on this killing.

According to the statement released by the Winnipeg Police Service, on September 20, around 10 am (local time)in the North Inkster Industrial area, North District General Patrol officers, assisted by members of the Tactical Support Team, reached at a residence in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive, where they found a deceased adult male victim. After that the victim was taken to the hospital and the homicide unit started the investigation. No arrests have been made.

In a statement, Winnipeg Police Service also said, “The Homicide Unit has now identified the victim as 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill, and notifications to family members have been made. The investigation is ongoing.”

On Thursday, multiple Indian agencies confirmed reports of the death of wanted gangster Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, in Winnipeg, Canada. Sources say Duneke was shot dead by an unidentified assailant. Duneke’s death was also confirmed by his family in Punjab.

“His uncle and daughter here have given information about his death. We are authenticating the details. As per our record 15-16 cases are registered against him,” said SSP Moga J Elanchezhian.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang member of took responsibility for the murder earlier on Thursday, claiming that Sukhdool Singh was killed when he was at his flat in Winnipeg city. Sources said the murder was executed by two gang members, who pumped eight bullets into the head of Sukhdool at a corner house where he lived in Winnipeg.

Sukhdool was part of the Davinder Bambiha gang from Moga district. He fled Punjab in 2017 allegedly with the help of local policemen. Sukha Duneke obtained a passport and police clearance certificate on forged documents with the help of these policemen to flee to Canada, even as seven criminal cases were registered against him.

Sukhdool Singh was allegedly associated with the pro-Khalistan outfits and was said to be linked to Canada-based Khalistan operative Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dala a designated terrorist in India.

Duneke mostly made calls for extortion and indulged in contract killings. More than 20 criminal cases of murder and other heinous crimes have been registered against him in Punjab and nearby states.