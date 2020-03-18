Canada and the United States will announce a deal to partially close their borders on Wednesday, which will allow trade and commerce to go on, according to report on Tuesday.

Two countries are finalising a deal to close the borders to non-essential travel in order to control the spread of coronavirus, the report further said.

The partial shutdown will allow cross-border transfer of medical supplies, food and other goods, the report said, citing an unnamed official.

Earlier on Monday, Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals except US citizens and permanent residents.

Last week, PM Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The PM office said in a statement, “Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive,” adding to that she would remain in isolation and her symptoms were mild.

As of Tuesday, Canada had reported 441 coronavirus cases with 4 deaths, while US recorded 4,744 cases and 87 deaths.

Earlier on Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the European Union will impose an entry ban on travellers from outside the bloc for 30 days to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump last week announced a suspension of all travel from most European countries for at least 30 days in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The ban excludes US citizens in Europe and travelers from the United Kingdom, and it also excludes cargo.

Some Texas business leaders said they understand and support Trump’s action, even as they said they expect it to take a bite out of the state’s travel sector.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China has increased to 3,237, authorities said on Wednesday, while the number of confirmed cases in the Asian country has risen to 80,894.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,894 until midnight, including 8,056 patients who were still being treated, 69,601 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,237 people who lost their lives.