“Canada serious about stronger ties with India,” Trudeau after all the noise about Nijjar killing

Amidst all the tension following the Hardeep Singh Nijjar episode, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reaffirmed that Canada is committed to enhancing its relationship with India despite “credible allegations” that the Indian government was involved in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Trudeau emphasised the “extreme importance” of Canada and its allies continuing their strong engagement with India while highlighting the country’s expanding global prominence.
Additionally, he said that he had spoken candidly about these worries with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit and that Canada had alerted India’s senior intelligence and security authorities of its “deep concerns,” according to the National Post.
Trudeau then requested the Indian government to cooperate with Canada in order to conduct a thorough examination into this case.
It’s significant to note that India has vehemently denied these allegations, characterising them as motivated and absurd.
It’s crucial to remember that Prime Minister Trudeau has not presented any publicly accessible proof to back up his assertion that Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered.