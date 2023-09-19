Canada removes Indian diplomat over killing of Khalistani terrorist

On Monday Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat, this discussion was made soon after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged a possible link between the Indian government and the killing of a Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in June.

Justin Trudeau said that the country’s security agencies were investigating a link between the Indian government and the killing of the Khalistani terrorist.

As an impact of this, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said the head of Indian intelligence in Canada has been expelled. “If proven true, this would be a great violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rule of how countries deal with each other,” Joly said. “As a consequence we have expelled a top Indian diplomat,” Joly said, as quoted by AP.

Advertisement

She also said that the Justin Trudeau had raised the matter with US President Joe Biden.

“Canada has declared its deep concerns to the top intelligence security officials of the Indian government. Last week, at the G20, I brought them personally and directly to Prime Minister Modi in no uncertain terms,” the Canadian Prime Minister said.

“In the strongest possible terms, I continue to urge the government of India to cooperate with Canada to get to the bottom of this matter,” he said.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Canada’s national security advisor and the head of Canada’s spy service have travelled to India to meet their counterparts and to confront the Indian espionage agencies with the allegations. He called it an active killing investigation.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was wanted by the Indian government, but was shot dead on June 18 this year. Nijjar was shot outside a gurdwara in Surrey.

In 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on Nijjar after he was accused of conspiring to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab’s Jalandhar.

The conspiracy to kill the priest was came by the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). Nijjar, who was based in Canada, was the chief of the KTF.

At the G20 Summit in Delhi on September 10, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a press conference, said that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about Khalistani extremism and “foreign interference” during their meeting on the sidelines of the summit.