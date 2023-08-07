Cambodian king appoints Hun Manet as new PM Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on Monday appointed Hun Manet as the new Prime Minister after the latter’s father and incumbent premier Hun Sen announced to step down after serving in the post for more than 38 years.

The monarch signed a royal decree to designate Hun Manet, 45, as the new premier for a five-year-term government following a request from Hun Sen, the longest serving Prime Minister in the world, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The designated prime minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia has duties to prepare the members of the government in order to ask for the adoption of confidence from the National Assembly,” Sihamoni said in the royal decree.

“This royal decree takes effect from the day of signature,” he added.

Hun Manet, along with his new cabinet members, will need to win a vote of confidence in the National Assembly slated for August 22 in order to officially become the new prime minister, and he is expected to be sworn in on the same day.

The appointment came after the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) of Hun Sen won a landslide victory in the July 23 general election, gaining 120 out of 125 seats in the National Assembly.

Hun Manet is currently a member of the CPP’s Standing Committee and a deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

Hun Sen announced on July 26 that he would step down as the Prime Minister for the first time since assuming the post in 1985, handing the reins of power to his eldest son Hun Manet.

However, the 71-year-old leader said he will remain the CPP’s president and will take the position of President of the Senate in a Senate Election on February 25, 2024.