Bumrah spotted in Dubai ahead of Ind-Pak match

India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy due to a back issue, was on Sunday spotted in Dubai ahead of the high-octane India-Pakistan clash during which he also collected his prestigious International Cricket Council (ICC) awards at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The official handle of ICC posted a picture of Bumrah posing with all his awards and caps won at the ICC Awards 2024. These are: ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Year, ICC Men’s Test Cricketer Of The Year, ICC Men’s Test Team Of The Year, ICC Men’s T20I Team Of The Year. Bumrah had a memorable 2024, one of the greatest years for a bowler. He was the leading-wicket-taker in international cricket last year, with 86 wickets from 21 matches at an average of 13.76, with four four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/45. Bumrah enjoyed one of the greatest calendar years by a bowler in Test cricket, taking 71 scalps in 13 matches at an average of 14.92, with five five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/45, delivering fantastic spells home and away alike.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old incurred an injury during the final Test match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series earlier last month. The BCCI asked him to offload work thereafter as Indian players returned to Ranji Trophy action in mid-January. He was also not included in the white-ball campaign at home against England earlier this month amid growing curiosity over his injury.

Advertisement

The BCCI chose to wait for the final medical reports on Bumrah’s injury as he was named in the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy. But on the eve of the deadline date, he was ruled out.

Earlier last week, ahead of the start of India’s Champions Trophy campaign, Bumrah’s wife, Sanjana Ganesan, revealed that the pacer has already begun training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).