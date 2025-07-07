BRICS Summit Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Calls for UN Security Council Reform

The 17th BRICS Summit, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, concluded with the adoption of the ‘Rio de Janeiro Declaration’ condemning the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 in the strongest terms.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025,” the declaration stated.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, terrorism financing, and safe havens.

“We urge zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism,” the declaration emphasised.

The leaders also called for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of the ‘Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism’ in the UN framework and concerted actions against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities.

In addition to condemning terrorism, the BRICS leaders also emphasised the need for reform of the United Nations Security Council.

“We reiterate our support for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient,” the declaration stated.

The leaders stressed that the UN Security Council reform will lead to the amplified voice of the Global South. They also reiterated their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the United Nations, including its Security Council.

“This will enable the Council to adequately respond to prevailing global challenges and support the legitimate aspirations of emerging and developing countries,” the declaration added.