BRICS nations condemn terrorism in all its forms

The five BRICS nations on Thursday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, appreciated relevant proposals for mediation and good offices aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, and supported a comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including its Security Council.

The ‘Johannesburg Declaration’ adopted by the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa at the end of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg said the BRICS countries recognise the threat emanating from terrorism, extremism conducive to terrorism and radicalisation. The Indian delegation was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

”We are committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, and terrorism financing networks and safe havens. We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group,” the declaration said.

It said the BRICS leaders reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to contribute further to the global efforts of preventing and countering the threat of terrorism on the basis of respect for international law, in particular the Charter of the United Nations, and human rights, emphasising that States have the primary responsibility in combating terrorism with the United Nations continuing to play central and coordinating role in this area.

”We also stress the need for a comprehensive and balanced approach of the whole international community to effectively curb terrorist activities, which pose a serious threat, including in the present-day pandemic environment. We reject double standards in countering terrorism and extremism conducive to terrorism,” it added.

The five BRICS leaders said they support a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of developing countries in the Council’s memberships so that it can adequately respond to prevailing global challenges and support the legitimate aspirations of emerging and developing countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America, including Brazil, India and South Africa, to play a greater role in international affairs.

On the conflict in Ukraine, the 26-page declaration said the five leaders recalled their national positions concerning the war as expressed at the appropriate fora, including the UNSC and UNGA. ”We note with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, including the African Leaders Peace Mission and the proposed path for peace.”

The BRICS leaders stressed their commitment to multilateralism and to the central role of the United Nations which were prerequisites to maintain peace and security. ”We call on the international community to support countries in working together towards post-pandemic economic recovery. We emphasise the importance of contributing to post-conflict countries’ reconstruction and development and call upon the international community to assist countries in meeting their development goals. We stress the imperative of refraining from any coercive measures not based on international law and the UN Charter,” it added.

The BRICS leaders opposed trade barriers including those under the pretext of tackling climate change imposed by certain developed countries and reiterated our commitment to enhancing coordination on these issues.