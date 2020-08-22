Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said that the country is “returning to normal” following the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In an online post, Bolsonaro said that 131,010 formal jobs were created in July, the first positive result since March.

“In July 2020, the country presented a positive balance of 131,010 new jobs. The great highlight was the processing industry, especially the manufacturing of food products and civil construction”, the prime minister added.

The government has predicted that the labour market will continue to present positive data in the coming months.

“The positive result of July is certainly the first of many,” said Bruno Bianco, the special secretary of Social Security and Labour at the Ministry of Economy.

“There is a successive and significant improvement in the employment record and everything indicates that it will continue to be positive, and even more positive.

It is the country with the maximum amount of infections and fatalities in Latin America.

Earlier this month, President Jair Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, Army General Walter Souza Braga Netto had tested positive for the virus.

Last month, Bolsonaro himself tested positive for the virus spending three weeks in quarantine. Eight of his cabinet ministers and 11 of Brazil’s 27 governors, including Doria, have also tested positive.

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the world after the United States.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 3,532,330, while the death toll increased to 113,358 on Saturday.

Sao Paulo, the most populated state in the country and the epicentre of the pandemic, has registered over 736,000 confirmed cases and 28,155 deaths, followed by Bahia, Ceara and Rio de Janeiro.