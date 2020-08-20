Brazil has reported 49,298 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 3,456,652, according to the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, 1,212 more patients died from the disease in the same period, taking the death toll to 111,100, a media report said.

Sao Paulo, the most populated state in the country and the epicentre of the pandemic, has registered over 721,000 confirmed cases and 27,591 deaths, followed by Bahia, Ceara and Rio de Janeiro.

It is the country with the maximum amount of infections and fatalities in Latin America.

Last week, the Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria had tested positive for the COVID-19.

Earlier this month, President Jair Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, Army General Walter Souza Braga Netto had tested positive for the virus.

Last month, Bolsonaro himself tested positive for the virus spending three weeks in quarantine. Eight of his cabinet ministers and 11 of Brazil’s 27 governors, including Doria, have also tested positive.

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the world after the United States.