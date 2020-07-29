Brazil has recorded 921 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the national death toll to 88,539, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, tests have detected 40,816 new infections, taking the total caseload to 2,483,191, said the health ministry on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

On Saturday, President Jair Bolsonaro had tested negative for the novel coronavirus more than two weeks after he was first diagnosed on July 7.

Earlier in the month, the President had announced that he tested positive for the COVID-19 and he thereafter went into isolation at Alvorada Palace while recovering from the disease.

Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19, second only to the US, both in terms of caseload and death toll.

Despite the rising numbers, Bolsonaro has argued that regional lockdowns were having a more damaging effect on the economy than the virus itself, and accused the media of spreading panic and paranoia.

Bolsonaro had tested negative for the novel coronavirus after several aides were diagnosed following a visit to US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate in March.