Brazil has reported 41,576 new novel coronavirus cases and 709 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new figures on Saturday increased the national caseload to 3,317,096 and the death toll reached 107,232, a media report said.

It is the country with the maximum amount of infections and fatalities in Latin America.

Sao Paulo, the most populated state in the country and the epicentre of the pandemic, has registered 697,530 confirmed cases and 26,780 deaths, followed by Bahia, Ceara and Rio de Janeiro.

On Wednesday, the Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria had tested positive for the COVID-19.

Earlier this month, President Jair Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, Army General Walter Souza Braga Netto had tested positive for the virus.

Last month, Bolsonaro himself tested positive for the virus spending three weeks in quarantine. Eight of his cabinet ministers and 11 of Brazil’s 27 governors, including Doria, have also tested positive.

His wife, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and the country’s Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Marcos Pontes were also infected.

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the world after the United States.

The state began a gradual reopening process in June, despite warnings from medical experts that it was still too soon.