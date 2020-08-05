Brazil has marked another grim milestone of the Coronavirus pandemic, registering more than 95,000 deaths from the disease after 1,154 patients died 24 hours ago.

The total death toll on Tuesday reached 95,819, while the number of people infected rose to 2,801,921 after tests detected 51,603 new infections in the past 24 hourrs.

Earlier on Monday, President Jair Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, Army General Walter Souza Braga Netto had tested COVID-19 positive.

Last week, President Bolsonaro’s wife Michelle Bolsonaro and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Marcos Pontes had tested positive for the COVID-19.

Late July, Bolsonaro had announced that he tested negative for the virus more than two weeks after he was first diagnosed on July 7.

Brazil has the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in the world after the United States.

Meanwhile, more than 18.3 million people have tested positive for coronavirus globally and 692,854​ have died till Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally. Over 10 million people have recovered from the infection till now.