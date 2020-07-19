Brazil has registered 921 new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide count to 78,772, according to the health ministry.

On Saturday, the ministry said that there were 28,532 newly confirmed cases reported, taking its total to 2,074,860 nationwide,

The southeast state of Sao Paulo, the country’s most populous state, is the worst-hit, with 412,027 cases and 19,647 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 134,449 cases and 11,757 deaths.

Earlier this week, President Jair Bolsonaro had again tested positive for the deadly virus.

On July 4, Bolsonaro exercised his veto power to water down parts of a national law that would require the use of face masks on public transportation, in commercial and religious places and other enclosed public spaces.

Bolsonaro tested negative for the coronavirus after several aides were diagnosed following a visit to US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate in March.

Brazil is one of countries hardest hit by the pandemic, second only to the United States, both in terms of death toll and caseload.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, while death toll from COVID-19 reached 600,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.