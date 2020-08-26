The eldest son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation despite having no symptoms.

Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro is the fourth member of President Jair Bolsonaro’s direct family to be infected by the new coronavirus.

The Brazilian president has downplayed the virus’ severity, arguing against restrictions on economic activity he claims will prove far more damaging than the disease. His approach to the pandemic runs counter to most health experts’ recommendations.

Earlier this month, President Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, Army General Walter Souza Braga Netto had tested positive for the virus.

Last month, Bolsonaro himself tested positive for the virus spending three weeks in quarantine. Eight of his cabinet ministers and 11 of Brazil’s 27 governors, including Doria, have also tested positive.

His wife, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and the country’s Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Marcos Pontes were also infected.

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the world after the United States.

The country has registered over 3.6 million cases and more than 115,000 deaths so far.

