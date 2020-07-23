Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for novel coronavirus for the third time, according to the president’s office.

Bolsonaro must remain in isolation, the statement added.

Following his third positive test, taken on Tuesday, the office in Brasilia issued a statement saying the head of state was nevertheless “in good condition”, the media report said.

“President Bolsonaro is still in good condition, accompanied by the presidency’s medical team”, the statement said.

On July 4, Bolsonaro exercised his veto power to water down parts of a national law that would require the use of face masks on public transportation, in commercial and religious places and other enclosed public spaces.

Since his diagnosis on July 7, Bolsonaro has been confined to the presidential palace alongside other people that have already contracted the virus.

Bolsonaro tested negative for the coronavirus after several aides were diagnosed following a visit to US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate in March.

Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll, it is surpassed by the United States, which has registered over 115,000 COVID-19 fatalities.