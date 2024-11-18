Boat collision kills three off Japan’s Yamaguchi

A collision between two boats off the coast of Kudamatsu in Japan’s Yamaguchi prefecture left three people aboard a pleasure boat dead.

The accident occurred at around 5:45 am local time on Sunday when the captain of a tugboat reported the collision.

Four individuals aboard the pleasure boat were thrown into the sea, and search and rescue efforts located three people who were later confirmed dead.

A 28-year-old male passenger on the pleasure boat sustained minor injuries and was rescued by the tugboat, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Coast Guard was investigating the cause of the collision.