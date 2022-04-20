Blast wounds one civilian in Afghanistan’s Kabul

One civilian sustained injury as a blast struck a vehicle in Police District 2 of Afghanistan’s Kabul on Wednesday, police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

A sticky bomb targetted a civilian vehicle in Qwai Markaz area injuring a civilian on Wednesday, Zadran said without providing more details, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the meantime, an eyewitness on condition of anonymity claimed that two security personnel of the administration were injured in the blast.

This is the second security incident in the shape of blast in Kabul over the past two days.

Over two dozen civilians, mostly school children were also killed and injured in three blasts that rocked the Dasht-e-Barchi area on the western edge of Kabul city on Tuesday.