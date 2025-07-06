BJP leaders’ huddle in closed-door meeting over possible PM visit

Speculation is mounting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may soon visit Durgapur and address a public rally, following a sudden venue inspection and a closed-door meeting of top BJP leadership held in the city today.

According to BJP sources, the Prime Minister is likely to visit West Bengal before the Trinamul Congress’s 21 July rally in Kolkata.

Advertisement

Sources suggest that PM Modi may visit the state on 18 July.

Advertisement

A high-level BJP delegation, led by general secretary Jagannath Chatterjee, BJP central leader Satish Chandra Dhund, Durgapur West MLA Lakshman Ghorui, Bankura district president Prasenjit Chatterjee, Burdwan organisational district president Abhijit Ta, vice-president Chandrasekhar Banerjee, and several other senior state leaders, rushed to Durgapur earlier today.

In the afternoon, the leaders visited and inspected the historic Nehru Stadium in Durgapur. Following the site visit, they convened at the BJP party office located at 31 Vidyasagar Avenue for a closed-door meeting.

While the meeting did not officially confirm the Prime Minister’s visit to Durgapur, BJP state general secretary Jagannath Chatterjee stated:

“A mega event is being planned in Durgapur. The venue was inspected today and the matter was discussed during our meeting.”

He added, “With a new state president now in place, we are gearing up for next year’s Assembly elections with the goal of ending 15 years of misrule under the TMC government. A series of programmes will be organised in the lead-up.”

When asked directly about the PM’s attendance, Chatterjee said, “The Prime Minister is free to visit any part of the country and participate in political programmes. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.”

Leaders from the BJP Yuva Morcha, as well as district and state-level functionaries, were also present at today’s high-level meeting in Durgapur.