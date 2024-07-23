BJD MPs stage walkout in Rajya Sabha over ‘continued neglect of Odisha’ in Union Budget

All the members of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha, objecting to what they perceived as continued neglect of Odisha’s interests in the Union Budget 2024-25.

Dr Sasmit Patra, BJD Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson, voiced strong dissatisfaction over Odisha not receiving Special Category State status despite persistent requests.

“All the BJD MPs in the Rajya Sabha walked out of the Rajya Sabha today when the Union Budget was being laid, strongly protesting the continued neglect of Odisha in the Union Budget. Before walking out, the BJD MPs strongly said in the House that they are walking out due to denial of Special Category State status to Odisha,” Mr Patra wrote on X.

He further highlighted disparities where states like Andhra Pradesh and Bihar received special additional funds while Odisha did not.

“While Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar had been asking for Special Category, the two states got Special additional funds while Odisha’s demand was not considered,” he stated.

Dr Patra suggested this disparity might be linked to political representation, hinting at repercussions for Odisha despite the state electing 20 BJP MPs in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

“Probably this is the punishment meted out to Odisha for electing 20 Lok Sabha BJP MPs out of 21 MPs from Odisha and the reward to the BJP allies from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh,” he added.