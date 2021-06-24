Grappling over how to pay for the new spending, a bipartisan group of senators reached a tentative framework on a $953 billion infrastructure deal on Wednesday ahead of a crucial meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.

The group of senators, Republicans and Democrats, had been narrowing on a smaller but still sizable $1 trillion package of road, highway and other traditional infrastructure projects.

Biden’s top aides met with senators for back-to-back meetings on Capitol Hill and later huddled with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as the president reaches for a signature domestic achievement with his sweeping $4 trillion infrastructure plans.

While the plan from the group of 21 senators is far less, with $559 billion in new spending, it would launch a broader process this summer that could open the door to Biden’s big proposals.

“We’re very excited about the prospect of a bipartisan agreement,” Pelosi said.

Biden invited members from the group of senators to the White House on Thursday.