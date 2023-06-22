Biden welcomes PM Modi & connects to India through Kamala Harris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the White House by US President Joe Biden on Tuesday morning during PM Modi’s first-ever State visit to the US. And while welcoming PM Modi, President Biden connected to the Indians and Indian PM through the US vice-president Kamala Harris, whose mother –Shyamla Gopal Harris was of Indian descent.

While welcoming PM Modi, President Biden said, “I am honoured to be the first to host you here on a state visit. The relationship between the US and India is one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century.”

President Biden said, what connects the two countries are the shared first three words of the US and India’s respective constitutions — We The People. And PM Modi also later in his address mentioned the same thing.

At the same time, President Biden also said that among other Indian-Americans, we have someone like Kamala Harris, whose mother came to the US with an aim to achieve a breakthrough in preparing medicines that could fight cancer.

Biden also said that the two nations are closely working in their endeavour to expand healthcare, climate change and alluded to issues arising due to Russia’s war on Ukraine. He said that relations between India and the US were the most defining in the 21st century.” Both countries are huge democracies and that makes coming together of them (India and the US) a big talking point of this century, he reiterated.

PM Modi in his speech said that post-Covid the world order has changed and India and the US can have a great partnership in the times to come.

While there was no oblique reference to any other country, surmises were drawn that China and Russia, particularly the latter will feel the pinch of losing India to its enemy.