Biden signs order to declassify some 9/11 documents

US President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order to declassify documents related to the FBI’s investigation into the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, directing his government to review and release them to the public.

Biden is responding to pressure from families of some of the approximately 3,000 people killed by Al-Qaeda in the attacks. Relatives of the victims have been pushing for years for more information about what the FBI discovered in its probe.

The order directs the Justice Department and other federal agencies to review documents and release declassified information over the next six months, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We must never forget the enduring pain of the families and loved ones of the 2,977 innocent people who were killed during the worst terrorist attack on America in our history,” Biden said in a statement.

Adam Schiff, House Intelligence Committee chairman, said the panel would oversee the review “to ensure that all agencies adhere to the president’s guidance to apply the maximum degree of transparency allowed by law when conducting the review.”

A number of families of 9/11 attack victims have for years pushed the government to declassify and make public more information around the event.

Last month, many families asked Biden to skip 20-year memorial events unless he declassified documents they contend will show Saudi Arabian leaders supported the attacks, Reuters has reported.

Saudi Arabia has said it had no role in the hijacked plane attacks.

Days later, the Justice Department said in a court filing that it had decided to review earlier claims of a privilege it had made about why it could not release some information requested by families.

“My heart continues to be with the 9/11 families who are suffering, and my Administration will continue to engage respectfully with members of this community,” Biden said in the statement on Friday. “I welcome their voices and insight as we chart a way forward.” Biden will commemorate the anniversary of the attacks next week.