Biden hails Modi’s visit to Ukraine, supports India’s bid for permanent seat in UNSC

US President Joe Biden commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his historic visit to Ukraine and his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for the war-torn nation and also told the Indian leader that Washington supports initiatives to reform global institutions, including permanent membership for India in a reformed UN Security Council.

At their bilateral meeting Saturday on the margins of the Quad Summit, the two leaders reaffirmed their support for the freedom of navigation and the protection of commerce, including critical maritime routes in West Asia where India will assume co-lead in 2025 of the Combined Task Force 150 to work with Combined Maritime Forces to secure sea lanes in the Arabian Sea.

The two leaders voiced their view that a closer US-India partnership is vital to the success of efforts to build a cleaner, inclusive, more secure, and more prosperous future for the planet.

PM Modi conveyed to President Biden his appreciation for his unparalleled contributions in giving impetus to the India-US partnership at their bilateral meeting on the margins of the Quad Summit.

In a special gesture, President Biden hosted the meeting at his home in Wilmington.

The PM warmly recalled his State visit to the US in June 2023 and President Biden’s visit to India in September 2023 for the G-20 Leaders’ Summit. Mr Modi noted that the visits have imparted greater dynamism and depth to the India-US partnership.

He emphasised that India and the US today enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership that covers all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, the convergence of interests and vibrant people-to-people ties.

The two leaders discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and exchanged views on global and regional issues including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

They expressed confidence in the strength and continuing resilience of the relationship and their belief in its significance for all areas of human endeavor between the two countries.

On the occasion of PM Modi’s visit, the US facilitated the return of 297 antiquities that had been stolen or trafficked from India. These will shortly be repatriated to India.

In a symbolic handing over, a select few pieces were showcased to PM Modi and President Biden on the sidelines of their bilateral meeting. The PM thanked President Biden for his support in the return of these artifacts. He noted that these objects were not just part of India’s historical material culture, but formed the inner core of its civilization and consciousness.

The antiquities belong to a period spanning almost 4000 years, from 2000 BCE – 1900 CE and have origins in different parts of India. The majority of the antiquities are terracotta artifacts from Eastern India, while others are made in stone, metal, wood and ivory and belong to different parts of the country.

In recent times, restitution of cultural property has become an important aspect of India-US cultural understanding and exchange.