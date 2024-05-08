Biden condemns anti-Semitism, promises to support Israel

US President Joe Biden has strongly condemned anti-Semitism at pro-Palestinian protests at universities and reaffirmed his “ironclad” support for Israel.

“My commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel, and its right to exist as an independent Jewish state is ironclad. Even when we disagree,” Biden said at the US Capitol on Tuesday at an event commemorating the victims of the Holocaust.

“There is no place on any campus in America or any place in America for anti-Semitism or hate speech or threats of violence of any kind,” he said.

Some of the rallies in support of Palestine at US campuses have also criticized Biden’s Middle East policy. He, meanwhile, has become more critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions in the Gaza war.

In his speech, Biden said people must learn from history, and pointed to the unprecedented massacre of more than 1,200 people by militants from the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas and other groups in Israel on October 7 that led to the war.

Too many people deny, denigrate or distort the Holocaust and October 7, including the “appalling use of sexual violence by Hamas to torture and terrorize Jews,” Biden said. This is “despicable” and must stop.