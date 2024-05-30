Belarus suspends participation in conventional arms treaty in Europe

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed the document to suspend the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), the media reported.

The document was signed by Lukashenko on May 24, Xinhua Europe agency reported.

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the decision to suspend the CFE was made in the context of the collapse of the existing conventional arms control system in Europe and the continued escalation of the military and political situation in the region.

The Ministry added that if NATO ends its suspension of the treaty, Belarus would do the same.

The CFE was signed in November 1990 in Paris by 16 NATO member states and six Warsaw Pact countries. It came into effect in November 1992.

The treaty limits the number of military equipment signatory countries can possess.