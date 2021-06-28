Bangladesh has reported the highest-ever daily coronavirus deaths since the onset of the pandemic last year, increasing the overall fatality toll to more than 14,000.

According to its Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the 119 new deaths recorded on Sunday, the total number of fatalities have now increased to 14,172.

The DGHS also reported 5,268 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, raising its total tally to 888,406.

The official data showed that 24,400 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients rose to 804,103, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is currently 1.60 per cent and recovery rate is 90.51 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 7,626 on 7 April and the previous highest number of deaths of 112 on 19 April.