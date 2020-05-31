Bangladesh SSC/Dakhil/Equivalent results 2020: Wait is over for the candidates applied for BD SSC SSC/Dakhil/Equivalent examination 2020 as the Bangladesh examination authorities have declared the BD SSC results 2020 on the official website i.e. www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, eboardresults.com/app/stud/.

Candidates willing to check their BD SSC results 2020 have to visit the official website and follow the instruction to easily check their results online.

– Log on to the official website i.e. educationboardresults.gov.bd

– Click on the result tab

– Select examination board

– Choose the year

– Select the board from Barisal, Chittagong, Comilla, Dhaka, Dinajpur, Jessore, Madrasah, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Technical

– Select the result type from the drop down

– Submit the details online and result will be available on the screen

Due to the heavy load on the BD SSC result website some of the candidates are facing technical issues in checking their results online. At the time of publishing this story the website was down.

Candidates can also check their results via SMS services for this candidate need to send the message in the official format i.e. SSC/Dakhil <space> board name (first three letters) <space> exam roll <space> Year (2020) and send to 16222.

Bangladesh SSC results 2020 for different boards were announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina via videoconference from her official residence, Ganabhaban, Dhaka.

In 2020 the recorded pass rate is 82.20 per cent. About 2 million students entered the examination hall from 28,884 educational institutions in the country.