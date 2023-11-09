Bangladesh Garment Worker Killed in Pay Protest Clash

A tragic incident unfolded in Bangladesh as a garment worker lost their life during intense protests over pay issues. The police resorted to the use of tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds of workers who vehemently rejected a proposed pay raise.

On Wednesday, law enforcement revealed that they had to take decisive action in the garment hub of Gazipur, located on the outskirts of the capital city, Dhaka. Hundreds of workers had taken to the streets, hurling stones in protest.

Tensions had been brewing for a week, with clashes turning deadly. The spark that ignited the workers’ anger was the government’s offer of a 56 percent pay increase. However, the workers, backed by labor unions, found this proposal inadequate and swiftly rejected it.

The government had announced that the minimum wage would surge by 56.25 percent, translating to 12,500 taka (approximately $114) per month, effective from December 1. This marked the first increase in five years. Nevertheless, the workers stood firm in their dissatisfaction, particularly in the face of a high inflation rate of 9.5 percent.

Their demand was clear: they sought a nearly threefold increase in their wages. Protests in recent days turned violent as the workers voiced their frustration. One worker, Munna Khan, emphasized that the proposed increase was insufficient, especially considering the sharp rise in prices for essential goods and soaring rents.

Low wages have historically played a pivotal role in establishing Bangladesh’s robust garment industry, featuring around 4,000 factories and employing four million workers. These factories are responsible for supplying renowned brands like H&M and GAP, making readymade garments a cornerstone of the country’s economy. In fact, this industry accounts for nearly 16 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product.

The tragic death of a garment worker during these protests serves as a stark reminder of the longstanding issue of low wages in Bangladesh’s vital garment sector. It highlights the immense challenges faced by workers in a key industry that plays a crucial role in the country’s economic landscape.