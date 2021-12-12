Bangladesh capable of protecting its independence, sovereignty: Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that her country has attained all capabilities to protect its independence and sovereignty if it is attacked by any external aggressor or an enemy.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while vitually addressing the President Parade 2021 of the 81st BMA Long Course at Bangladesh Military Academy at Bhatiari, Chittagong.

“But if we’re ever attacked by a foreign foe, we have the capacity to protect our independence.”

The Armed Forces, as the children of Bangladesh’s soil, should be equal partners in sharing the joys and sorrows of its people, she said.

“Their only professional goal should be to stay vigilant, be ready to perform their duties, and pay the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, if necessary.

“We believe in peace, the Father of the Nation has given us the foreign policy ‘Friendship to all, malice to none’, we believe in that foreign policy, but if we’re attacked by enemies from outside, we’ve attained our capabilities to protect our independence and sovereignty,” Hasina added.

Through their oaths, the new cadets are now responsible for maintaining the independence of Bangladesh and upholding its sovereignty, she noted.

Extending her best wishes and greetings to all the new officers, the Prime Minister said that they were now entrusted with the “sacred duty of defending the great independence and sovereignty of the motherland”.

“You’ve to remain alert and ready always to fulfil this responsibility. You’ll have to remain beside the people of the countryï¿½ you’ll have to perform your duties to meet all the necessities of people and share happiness and sorrows equally,” she said.

The Prime Minister asked them to uphold the spirit of the independence and put it above everything.

Mentioning that the ‘Bangabandhu Complex’ has been constructed at the BMA with all kinds of sophisticated facilities for internal training of cadets, she said: “I hope that this modern training system will play a pivotal role in building a trained and modern army.”

Hasina also noted that the BMA is a successful embodiment of the military academy that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had dreamt of providing advanced training and developing capable leadership.

Describing various development programmes for Bangladesh Army, she said the government has established new infantry divisions, brigades, units and training institutes.

Hasina said the physical infrastructures required for the new weapons and equipment have been installed and built, while work is underway to incorporate and expand a variety of weapons and equipment.

At the function, Battalion Senior Under Officer of the 81st BMA Long Course Abdullah Al Islam received the “Sword of Honour” as the best all-around cadet and Company junior under officer Imrul Kayes got the “Army Chief Gold Medal” for his best performance in military subjects.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed handed over the two awards.