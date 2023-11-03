Australian Woman’s Tarmac Dash Delays Flights. Watch Video

An Australian woman caused quite a stir at Canberra Airport when she sprinted past security in a desperate attempt to catch a plane, subsequently delaying all flights for a brief period.

The incident unfolded as the woman made a daring dash onto the airport tarmac in a last-ditch effort to reach a QantasLink flight bound for Adelaide. Her actions were captured on video and quickly went viral on social media.

The video revealed the woman pacing around near the nose of the aircraft, desperately seeking the pilot’s attention before he powered down the engine. Passersby and airport personnel watched in astonishment as the situation unfolded.

Australian Federal Police officers apprehended the woman at 7:30 pm on Wednesday. She now faces charges of damaging property, entering a security zone without permission, and possessing a small quantity of cannabis.

Simon Hales, an eyewitness to the bizarre scene, shared his account of the event, describing how the woman, who had clearly missed her flight, pushed past airport staff and ran onto the tarmac, ultimately positioning herself near the plane’s front wheel. Luckily, the pilot received an alert and shut down the engine, preventing a potentially dangerous situation.

Dennis Bilic, another witness to the spectacle, filmed the incident, stating that people initially seemed unsure about how to respond to the woman’s reckless actions. “Is anyone gonna stop her?” was the question on everyone’s minds as they watched the drama unfold.

While the woman’s actions led to a 10-minute delay for all flights, airport operations eventually returned to normal.