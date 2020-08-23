Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday said that his government will continue supporting citizens stranded overseas as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Addressing the media, Morrison revealed that he has asked Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to come up with options to help Australians who can’t get home.

The prime minister further said, “We acknowledge that some of them are in some difficult circumstances,”

Morrison’s comments came after he ruled out lifting Australia’s cap on international arrivals, which is currently set at 4,000 per week.

As of Saturday, Australia had confirmed 24,602 coronavirus cases.

The death toll has risen from 472 to 485, with all 13 new deaths in Victoria, the worst-hit state.

In June, Morrison had said that he has confidence the country could move ahead with easing restrictions as it can respond and deal with new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Morrison has said the wage subsidy scheme will end in September, though other targeted stimulus packages could be added, such as a A$250 million package for Australia’s arts sector announced.