Attack on Saudi Hospital in Sudan leaves 70 dead, 19 injured: WHO chief

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the recent attack on the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital in El Fasher, Sudan, which resulted in 70 deaths and 19 injuries.

The WHO chief called for an immediate cessation of attacks on healthcare and emphasized that the people of Sudan need peace.

Sharing a post on X, Ghebreyesus wrote, “The appalling attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, #Sudan, led to 19 injuries and 70 deaths among patients and companions. At the time of the attack, the hospital was packed with patients receiving care. The attack comes at a time when access to health care is already severely constrained in the state due to the closure of health facilities following intense bombardments.”

The post added, “As the only functional hospital in El Fasher, the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital provides services which include gyn-obstetrics, internal medicine, surgery and pediatrics, along with a nutrition stabilization centre. MADO Health Facility in Al Malha, North Darfur, was also attacked yesterday, resulting in a pause in providing primary health care to residents and displaced persons.”

Advertisement

The WHO chief further called for “cessation” of attacks on healthcare facilities in Sudan.

“We continue to call for a cessation of all attacks on health care in Sudan, and to allow full access for the swift restoration of the facilities that have been damaged. Above all, Sudan’s people need peace. The best medicine is peace,” Ghebreyesus wrote.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry expressed condemnation and denunciation of the targeting of the Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, constituting a violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation and denunciation of the targeting of the Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, which resulted in the death and injury of several individuals, constituting a violation of international law and international humanitarian law.”

It added, “The Kingdom reiterates its rejection of such violations, emphasizing the necessity of ensuring the protection of healthcare and humanitarian workers. The Kingdom stresses the importance of exercising restraint, avoiding the targeting of civilians, and implementing the commitments outlined in the Jeddah Declaration (Commitment to Protecting Civilians in Sudan) of May 11, 2023. The Kingdom also extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.”