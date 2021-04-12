As polling is not yet over in West Bengal, with four phases still left, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will leave no stones unturned to draw votes for the saffron party as they will address several public programs in poll-bound West Bengal on Monday.

45 Assembly segments will go to polls in the fifth phase which is scheduled for April 17. The sixth round for 43 seats would be held on April 22. 35 constituencies will go to polls in the seventh phase elections on April 26.

Here are the events planned today for the two bigwigs of the BJP:

At 12:00 noon, the Prime Minister will address an election rally at Talit Sai Centre in Purba Bardhaman district.

Modi will then old rallies in Kalyani University Grounds in Nadia district at 1.40 pm and the Barasat area of the North 24 Parganas district at 3.10 pm.

Prime Minister Modi, Shah will hold a roadshow in Kalimpong district at 11:30 am.

Later, Modi will address a public meeting in the Dhupguri area of the Jalpaiguri district and in the Hemtabad Vidhan Sabha constituency.

Modi is also scheduled to conduct a roadshow in Siliguri.

The eighth and final round of elections is scheduled for April 29, when the remaining 35 assembly segments would go to the polls. The Election Commission of India would declare the results on May 2.

(With agency inputs)