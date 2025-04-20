Assault on KFC & McDonalds to be treated as terrorist attacks: Pakistan

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan announced on Saturday that attacks against the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and McDonalds across the country would be treated as terrorist attacks.

“Such acts would be treated as no different from a terrorist attack. These franchises invest over $100 million in Pakistan, employ more than 25,000 people, pay 100 per cent taxes, and buy from local vendors. The entire profit stays in Pakistan. What excuse is there for such attacks? These franchises were locally owned and operated. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered and directed immediate provincial coordination to protect businesses and arrest suspects,” claimed Pakistan Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, while addressing a press conference.

The minister also claimed that more than 145 arrests have been registered in Punjab and 15 in Islamabad, while 12 FIRs have also been registered.

“Those detained expressed remorse and sought forgiveness,” claimed the minister.

The Pakistani minister also claimed that all attacks were actions done by individuals and no party was behind the organised violence.

“The religious clerics of the country have also issued a decree labelling such actions as un-Islamic. Targeting and venting anger on fast-food franchises in the name of Islam should not be done. Youth should refrain from being misguided by extremist elements,” he said.

Chaudhry also stated that additional security will be deployed at the outlets, while strong and strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to attack them.

Pakistan has witnessed violent mob attacks against KFC and McDonalds in Sindh and Punjab provinces in major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sheikhupura in the wake of the killings in Palestine.

At least 20 separate incidents were reported across the two provinces, in which angry mobs attacked fast-food outlets including KFC and McDonalds.

They have also vandalised the outlets, while a worker was also shot dead during a mob attack in Sheikhupura, Punjab, on April 14.