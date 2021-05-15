The US embassy in Kabul on Saturday warned American citizens to be cautious at places where people generally congregate noting the fact that violence has increased in Afghanistan following the Eid holiday.

“The US government remains concerned that insurgents are intent on targeting foreigners via kidnapping schemes and attacks at locations such as hotels, residential compounds, security checkpoints, government facilities and airports,” a security alert mentioned.

It is to be noted that the situation in the country is tense since US President Joe Biden announced that American troops will pull out from the country by September 11. This has made the Taliban intensify attacks on provincial capitals, districts, bases, and checkpoints since the international troops began to withdraw.

Last month, the US State Department ordered some of its employees whose functions can be performed elsewhere to depart from the American embassy in Kabul, reports DPA news agency.

Ross Wilson, the acting US Ambassador to Afghanistan, said that the decision was made “in light of increasing violence and threat reports in Kabul”.

The international forces already began the official process of withdrawal on May 1.

(With IANS inputs)