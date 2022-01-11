Armenia introduces new curbs to access public venues

Armenia’s Ministry of Health has announced new restrictions to curb the fast spreading of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

From January 22, people above 18 must present either a vaccination certificate or a negative recent test result prior to entering restaurants, hotels, cinemas and other similar venues, Xinhua news agency reported citing the MInistry as saying.

Armenia has so far reported 345,981 Covid cases and 8,004 deaths.

As of Monday, the country had administered a total of 1,694,518 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, according to the Ministry.